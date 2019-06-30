X

mytello - cheap international calls for Android

By mytello.com - Billig ins Ausland telefonieren Free

Developer's Description

By mytello.com - Billig ins Ausland telefonieren

Cheap international calls starting from 1 Ct / Min top voice quality. no contract works with any operator Make your free test call now!

With mytello you can make international calls starting from 1 cent / minute. Save up to 90 % on your international calls with top voice quality. No new contract no minimum fee.

*** Your first call is free ***

Just download the app and select the contact you want to call and mytello connects you at super low rates.

No VoIP, best quality. The person you call doesn't need any app or smartphone, you can call any landline or mobile phone worldwide. And we also send your callerid. So the person you call knows who is calling.

www.mytello.com

facebook.com/mytello.com

Our top destinations

* Cheap calls to russia

* Cheap calls to thailand

* Cheap calls to cuba

* Cheap calls to germany

* Cheap calls to the philippines

* Cheap calls to japan

* Cheap calls to syria

* Cheap calls to india

* Cheap calls to chile

* Cheap calls to egypt

* Cheap calls to dubai

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6.9

General

Release June 30, 2019
Date Added June 30, 2019
Version 1.6.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your Android device.
Android
WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail

Free
Gmail is an easy to use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe.
Android
Gmail

Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Free
Discover a faster way to message.
Android
Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure

Free
Experience fast and smooth web browsing.
Android
UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping