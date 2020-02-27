mystride is designed to make life easier (and more fun) for equestrians. The days of leaving a quickly scribbled note on the whiteboard or somewhere in the feed room are over. Connect with your barn family, keep track of your ride progress, set goals, CRUSH goals, make profiles for your horses, and so much more! mystride was made with the help of equestrians, so we get you. Press that download button, you wont regret it.