mysterious sea - atlantis

It will be a Atlantis diamond adventure, a ocean charm diamond world!

You just control these Atlantis diamond jewels. There are many different levels, each level has different rules, limited moves, special jewel bombs, just switch or match or more diamonds.

You can freely enjoy the Atlantis ocean feeling of bombing holes in the screen, or collecting the special jewels, and advancing to higher levels.

Features:

- All levels are Free, and the game becomes more complicated as you go on

- Amazing jewels, and new special underwater match 3 adventures and rewards along the way.

- Colorful crushing effects and well designed puzzles for you to play in anytime and anywhere!

- When you get stuck, wait for a hint to help you,

- Easy but funny to play, a challenge to those who can open much more levels,

- 1000+ well-designed puzzle levels.

- Daily free bonus in the games.

- Helpful magical boosters to win stars.

- No WIFI? No Problem!