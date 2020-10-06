Join or Sign In

myrecovery for iOS

By Future Health Works Free

Get ready for surgery, plan your recovery and track progress towards your goals!

myrecovery is a digital companion, created by surgeons and physios to support you through every step of your preparation and recovery from surgery.

To get started, download myrecovery and enter your pin-code to unlock your unique app; custom-made for your surgeon, your procedure and your hospital.

myrecovery is currently only available to you if your surgeon is working directly with us, but we are working on an update to the app that will make it useful for anyone having surgery.

Our aim is to improve the experience of having surgery by informing, empowering and enabling people to engage with their own care and prepare for each stage of their road to recovery.

Stage-by-stage videos featuring your surgeon and physio

Self-care tools to help you set goals and track your progress

Customised exercise plans and exercise videos

Reliable, accessible information, relevant to each stage of your preparation and recovery

Integrates with the Apple Health app, enabling us to give you personalised targets and encouragement

What's new in version 2.7.9

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 2.7.9

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
