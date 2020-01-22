X

With mynameis app Callers can pay by the minute to pitch their project, product, idea, offer, or themselves on a live videocall.

WHOM DO YOU WANT TO CALL?

Everyone is reachable. Scroll through mynameis app to find hard-to-reach Personas of your interest. Prepay for a videocall, book a time slot and pitch anything.

TRUSTED CONNECTORS

Verified Connectors from all over the world will arrange a videocall with a set price per minute and execution time. Choose yours and move forward.

HIGH-QUALITY LIVE VIDEOCALLS

mynameis presents the highest video quality. Shortly after the call, both parties can download the video to review.

CUSTOM REQUESTS

Didn't find your Persona? You can submit a personal request to our Connectors so they can match you with the relevant Persona.

ARE YOU A CONNECTOR?

Use your connections to offer meaningful introductions that could lead to valuable interactions

Monetize your network or donate to charities

Set a minute rate and execution time

Select the projects most worthy of your network

Help people expand their reach

Become a mynameis Connector and monetize your network to make your contacts worth money.

PRICING POLICY

Callers make 100% prepayment for the call request based on price per minute

Credit and debit cards supported

Fully refundable prepayments in case the Connector cancels

Connectors can withdraw earnings to a bank account or in cryptocurrency

Connectors can choose to donate to one of the 1.5M charities

Privacy Policy: https://www.mynameis.company/privacy-policy

Terms of Service: https://www.mynameis.company/terms-of-service

What's new in version 1.2.2

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 1.2.2

iOS
Requires iOS 10.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

