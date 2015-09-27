X

myloti for iOS

Come and join the myloti world and get inspired by all the amazing trends out there.Not only cosmetics but also books, places, cars and pets - myloti always shows you new things and gives you new ideas.Create your own profil and share all your lovely things with the world.Follow your favorite trendsetters and discover recent products, that will get stuck in your head.In case you dont forget your lovely things, you can easily mark them with a star and put them on your own wishlist.Upload your own snapshots, write your opinion and inspire your lotis.To discuss the products or anything that you want to know with your lotis, you can of course write private messages. Come and be the next trendsetter.

