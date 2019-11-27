Find nearby healthcare services when and where you need it. Easily discovery what's nearby, their contact information, and services offered.

Whether it's holiday hours for a nearby pharmacy or walk-in clinic, nearby family doctors accepting new patients, or a Punjabi-speaking healthcare provider to help a family member or friend... this app will help you with your healthcare needs.

The app contains information about healthcare service providers in all of Canada, with an extra focus on healthcare providers in the Mississauga-Halton region. This free app is perfect for you if you live or travel in Canada. Especially if you visit Mississauga, Oakville, Milton, Halton Hills, South Etobicoke, or neighbouring regions within the Greater Toronto Area or Ontario.

You can also use the service at http://www.myhealth365.ca.

Funded by the Mississauga-Halton LHIN, and powered by iamsick.ca