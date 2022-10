myentourage shows you the best place to go out with friends in-the-moment from the lines to the dance floor.Ever wish you could get a glimpse inside a bar before leaving the pregame? Before you get stuck in a line or pay for a cab only to end up an empty place or an overly crowded dance floor?Now you can check out the scene, if anyone you know is there, and if its the best place to go at that very moment with the myentourage app! Simply set your location, set your entourage and capture the scene! Welcome to the best feed for knowing where to go!Users can Create entourages by setting location, selecting their friends and capture a picture or video of the place they are at.Users can view this content and use it to make decisions on where to goUsers can add additional media (photos/videos) to the location feed of the place they are currently atUsers can let other entourages or users know they are "on-the-way"Users can view content from a specific locationUsers can view content from a specific user