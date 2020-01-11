X

myenergi for Android

This app lets you remotely monitor your set of myenergi devices.

Myenergi app allows you to monitor real-time energy data for your existing myenergi setup. Live data is updated every ten seconds and can also be viewed as historical data in graphical form.

Main features:

- View current household power distribution and consumption at a glance

- Intuitive animated display showing import/export, generation, power diversion and consumption

- Live and historic Self-Consumption and Green Contribution indicators

- Data is updated real-time

- Remote boost control, both manual & programmable

- Priority setting of different devices.

What's new in version 1.3.4

Release January 11, 2020
Date Added January 11, 2020
Version 1.3.4

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

