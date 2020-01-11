This app lets you remotely monitor your set of myenergi devices.
Myenergi app allows you to monitor real-time energy data for your existing myenergi setup. Live data is updated every ten seconds and can also be viewed as historical data in graphical form.
Main features:
- View current household power distribution and consumption at a glance
- Intuitive animated display showing import/export, generation, power diversion and consumption
- Live and historic Self-Consumption and Green Contribution indicators
- Data is updated real-time
- Remote boost control, both manual & programmable
- Priority setting of different devices.
