This app lets you remotely monitor your set of myenergi devices.

Myenergi app allows you to monitor real-time energy data for your existing myenergi setup. Live data is updated every ten seconds and can also be viewed as historical data in graphical form.

Main features:

- View current household power distribution and consumption at a glance

- Intuitive animated display showing import/export, generation, power diversion and consumption

- Live and historic Self-Consumption and Green Contribution indicators

- Data is updated real-time

- Remote boost control, both manual & programmable

- Priority setting of different devices.