MyCareClan is a self-quantification and adherence to "look after" the health of your "clan", both for yourself and for those near to you..MyCareClan is a helpful tool to set reminders and keep track of your treatments.MyCareClan is the only app with the figure of the caregiver: a person responsible for monitoring the members of his clan: children, parents, grandparents, friends, etc. As a caregiver you can monitor the follow-up of treatments and health checks in real time and from anywhere.Features:- Manage your medications. Record all your medicines and keep track of stocks. MyCareClan alerts you when you must buy more.- Therapeutic Agenda. Access quickly and easily to your agenda. Program intakes and checks according to your routines.- Program your medicines. Sets taking medication and measurements according to your routines and habits. Enable or disable the schedules and set a sound for the alert.- Your record in one click. Enter notes about your health, treatments, allergies, measurements, mood, etc. And access your history at any time.- Chat. Patient and caregiver can communicate through the built-in chat app itself.- Statistics and reports. View your progress and how you adapt to the treatments.Advantages:- Schedules and alerts. Program reminders for takes of medicines and health checks (temperature, pressure, etc.). You will receive alerts to not forget anything.- Care of patients. Register reminders of the people you want and with other MyCareClan users to "take care". In case no response to an alert is received and also if something not scheduled is performed you will be warned . At any time you can communicate to your patient through chat. Also, you can link you with someone to "take care" of you.- Quantify-self. Record the responses to reminders and annotations related to your health (headache, dizziness, heart rate, etc.) at any time anywhere.- Privacy. The information you have in MyCareClan about medicines and health checks is only in your device and the device linked of your caregiver. The monitoring and chat communications are made through our servers doubly encrypted with secure protocol and codes generated during bonding. We can not know the medicines and health checks performed by you.