mybc is a NZ Breast Cancer Foundation initiative that provides New Zealanders affected by breast cancer with an online community for support and information. It's a place to connect and share experiences with others like you, save your personal records securely, and ask questions to a qualified breast nurse.

mbc features:

Track your daily habits by

+ Entering your energy, exercise, happiness and symptoms

+ Saving a photo or diary of what you ate

+ Trend your entries over time to see how you are going

Get support by

+ Sharing with others affected by breast cancer and qualified nurses in the online community

+ Private messaging with nurses and other mybc users

+ Scheduling 1:1 appointments with a nurse

Learn how to manage your health with

+ A tailored programme to teach you new skills to help you self-manage your diagnosis

+ Curated resources specific to breast cancer

+ Video sessions with a nurse