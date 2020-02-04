X

mybc breast cancer community for iOS

By Social Code LTD Free

Developer's Description

By Social Code LTD

mybc is a NZ Breast Cancer Foundation initiative that provides New Zealanders affected by breast cancer with an online community for support and information. It's a place to connect and share experiences with others like you, save your personal records securely, and ask questions to a qualified breast nurse.

mbc features:

Track your daily habits by

+ Entering your energy, exercise, happiness and symptoms

+ Saving a photo or diary of what you ate

+ Trend your entries over time to see how you are going

Get support by

+ Sharing with others affected by breast cancer and qualified nurses in the online community

+ Private messaging with nurses and other mybc users

+ Scheduling 1:1 appointments with a nurse

Learn how to manage your health with

+ A tailored programme to teach you new skills to help you self-manage your diagnosis

+ Curated resources specific to breast cancer

+ Video sessions with a nurse

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7.2

General

Release February 4, 2020
Date Added February 4, 2020
Version 1.7.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping