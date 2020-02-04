mybc is a NZ Breast Cancer Foundation initiative that provides New Zealanders affected by breast cancer with an online community for support and information. It's a place to connect and share experiences with others like you, save your personal records securely, and ask questions to a qualified breast nurse.
mbc features:
Track your daily habits by
+ Entering your energy, exercise, happiness and symptoms
+ Saving a photo or diary of what you ate
+ Trend your entries over time to see how you are going
Get support by
+ Sharing with others affected by breast cancer and qualified nurses in the online community
+ Private messaging with nurses and other mybc users
+ Scheduling 1:1 appointments with a nurse
Learn how to manage your health with
+ A tailored programme to teach you new skills to help you self-manage your diagnosis
+ Curated resources specific to breast cancer
+ Video sessions with a nurse
