myairops crew for iOS

By Airops Software Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Airops Software Limited

Keeping in touch with your operations department now couldnt be easier

- Get notifications of upcoming flights

- Acknowledge and see flight brief changes to flights as they happen

- See passenger manifests, flight notes & passenger no-fly status.

- Improve operations flight following of your flight and see flight dispatch status.

- Double check your preferred fuel supplier, payment method and capture re-fuelling information.

- Provide passenger flight feedback and delay infomation

Airops Crew Requires the use of Airops 5 from Airops Software by your Operations department and requires each user to be activated in Airops 5 to receive flight information

What's new in version 1.7

Release December 24, 2019
Date Added December 24, 2019
Version 1.7

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
