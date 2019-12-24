Keeping in touch with your operations department now couldnt be easier

- Get notifications of upcoming flights

- Acknowledge and see flight brief changes to flights as they happen

- See passenger manifests, flight notes & passenger no-fly status.

- Improve operations flight following of your flight and see flight dispatch status.

- Double check your preferred fuel supplier, payment method and capture re-fuelling information.

- Provide passenger flight feedback and delay infomation

Airops Crew Requires the use of Airops 5 from Airops Software by your Operations department and requires each user to be activated in Airops 5 to receive flight information