myHip&Knee is an application designed with Sunnybrook Holland Orthopaedic & Arthritic Centre to help with your recovery after a hip or knee surgery and answer any questions you may have. The application will ask you to answer a few questions every day about any symptoms you are feeling and provide recommendations. There is also an education library which includes exercise videos and other important information to help you with your recovery.