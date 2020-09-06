Manage your entire life as an amateur football player in one application, whether you are a coach or just a player. Manage your teams, your matches, your schedule and follow your statistics to know your progress. You can simply invite other players and plan your matches or workouts with important information such as location, time, etc. You can also create your team's composition and chat with other players. Once a match is over, you can enter the score, vote for the players' performance, follow the strikers, etc. Managing an amateur team becomes simple and fun with myFootball.team.