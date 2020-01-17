X

myCondo(SG) for iOS

By myCondo Free

Developer's Description

By myCondo

We develop software-as-a-service (SaaS) running on cloud infrastructure for all condominiums to leverage on, gain benefits and save cost.

All-in-one app includes these features :

1. myNews

- Allows the management to upload news, notices or circulars and notify the residents through mass email upon uploading.

2. myFacility

- Facility Booking Management System allowing residents to make booking reservation and booking confirmation through payment gateways such as PayPal, eNet anytime 24/7.

3. myCredit

- Manages cash & cheque transactions (deposit, withdraw or bank-in) and keep track of the cash/cheques movement when residents made payment for Facility Booking and House Moving.

4. myMarketplace

- Residents to buy and sell household items online, to build friendships among neighbors and to view products & services provided by merchants.

5. myFeedback

- allows residents to feedback and MA to act on, update, share and communicate the status of these feedback with the issue author (User who raised the issue).

- allows technical feedback to myCondo's Support Team

- allows tracking of feedback by residents and management

6. myEvent

- allows the The Management to upload event information, invite and notify residents through email notification and receive response on the attendance.

7. myAnnouncement

- The Management to announce important news or disseminate information to residents in a timely manner.

8. myForm

- The Management to create forms, conduct survey, polls or questionnaires from residents. The management can analyse and make improvements from the results.

9. myUnit

- Manages information of Subsidiary Proprietors and their apartments' occupants including Resident Owners, Resident Tenants and track their Tenancy Periods.

10. mySupplier

- To keep track of Contracts, Warranties & Sitework Schedules and set reminders prior to contracts/warranties expiry dates.

11. myCouncil

- To manage & assign user roles to Council Sub-Committee members.

12. myReport

- The Management Council members to access in real time.

