We develop software-as-a-service (SaaS) running on cloud infrastructure for all condominiums to leverage on, gain benefits and save cost.
All-in-one app includes these features :
1. myNews
- Allows the management to upload news, notices or circulars and notify the residents through mass email upon uploading.
2. myFacility
- Facility Booking Management System allowing residents to make booking reservation and booking confirmation through payment gateways such as PayPal, eNet anytime 24/7.
3. myCredit
- Manages cash & cheque transactions (deposit, withdraw or bank-in) and keep track of the cash/cheques movement when residents made payment for Facility Booking and House Moving.
4. myMarketplace
- Residents to buy and sell household items online, to build friendships among neighbors and to view products & services provided by merchants.
5. myFeedback
- allows residents to feedback and MA to act on, update, share and communicate the status of these feedback with the issue author (User who raised the issue).
- allows technical feedback to myCondo's Support Team
- allows tracking of feedback by residents and management
6. myEvent
- allows the The Management to upload event information, invite and notify residents through email notification and receive response on the attendance.
7. myAnnouncement
- The Management to announce important news or disseminate information to residents in a timely manner.
8. myForm
- The Management to create forms, conduct survey, polls or questionnaires from residents. The management can analyse and make improvements from the results.
9. myUnit
- Manages information of Subsidiary Proprietors and their apartments' occupants including Resident Owners, Resident Tenants and track their Tenancy Periods.
10. mySupplier
- To keep track of Contracts, Warranties & Sitework Schedules and set reminders prior to contracts/warranties expiry dates.
11. myCouncil
- To manage & assign user roles to Council Sub-Committee members.
12. myReport
- The Management Council members to access in real time.
