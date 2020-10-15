Join or Sign In

my-vpa for iOS

By my-vpa Free

Developer's Description

By my-vpa

A Virtual Private Assistant (VPA) is an assistant, who assists you fastly and reliably though the my-vpa app.

If you are looking for a flexible personal assistant to work as a secretary, backoffice support, concierge or project assistant, don't look no further: my-vpa is all that combined and can support you in many different ways. Our VPAs already support more than 600 freelancers, companies, managers and leaders with tasks which can be done with PC, telephone or over the internet. After registration a VPA which fits your needs is being assigned to you - on demand you can delegate tasks to your virtual personal assistant through our app in a glance.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.34

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.34

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

