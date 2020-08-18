Our solution is unique in the world: it allows everyone to be part of the network, all connected immediately is our mantra.

We are independent of cryptocurrencies: store your data in a blockchain designed for this purpose without dependencies on other business models.

It works on all the existing devices in the world: install it on any device accessible to you (it also works on websites!)

Real applications:

Protect your copyright on your work by saving the extract in the public blockchain.

Do you have a PDF document that contains a contract?

Do you want to register as an owner of a photo or a song?

How does it work?

My Ledger Keeper is the ideal tool that with three simple steps stores your property in the public blockchain.

Configure your nickname

Select the extract to be registered in the blockchain

Wait for the blockchain to fix your information

What information is stored in the blockchain?

Your nickname that will allow you to be recognized as an owner

The extract of your document using the SHA-256 algorithm: your document remains to you in original copy only its digital hash representation will be public.

Only the version of the original document will be linked to your nickname: subsequent copies must be fixed in the blockchain.

Once you have fixed the information made up of your nick along with the extract of the document the blockchain will protect it and share it with the rest of the world.

You decide what to store in the public blockchain: you only want to protect the information that matters in your document. The information set by the blockchain is public and everyone can access it at any time and from anywhere in the world.

To access the independent blockchain you can do it anonymously right away, access the download section and install the latest version available. The blockchain is independent and distributed all over the world: you can also participate for free.

Individuals or companies?

The blockchain is anonymous, everyone can upload information or join the network. For more information, you can ask the support team for information.

Do you need to prove that you are the owner of a document?

Using any of the documents SHA-256 verification tools, you can refer to the block identifier that contains your nickname in the blockchain.

The blockchain is based on proprietary technology, and is also available in open source code so that anyone can start being part of the blockchain and make the distributed platform more and more robust every day. The blockchain is based on the peeer to peer system and does not require a cloud system or an active server. Want to see how the blockchain grows? Connect using the customer and view the stored excerpts. The information stored in the blockchain is anonymous: decide what to write in the extract and in the nickname.