Sync your vehicle With this free smart and automatic application .

Now taking care of your car is easier than ever it's free and will remain.

alert you when its time for maintenance such as :

oil changes ,brake pads replacement or other parts of the vehicle such as timing and alternator belt ,spark plug

,battery tires and etc .

you can add easily all parts of a your car.

- Get alerts for upcoming car service

- traveled distance (mileage ) will add automatically In two method:Using GPS or adding random number to km .

- Know your car maintenance time, including oil, tires, brakes, filters and other that you have added.

- you can use parking function its uses GPS to remember where you park with the push of just one button and guides you back to your car easily. Never again forget where you have parked!

- you can send parking place address by sms or other messengers to your friend in this case they can find your parking place (can use in travel);

- minimal use of battery.

- Are you happy or unhappy with your vehicle ? rate and share it with a beautiful name card.

- Digital and analog speedometer .

- Comfortable and elegant design

"my car" is available in most languages in the world,

Enjoy and share !

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

Service (motor vehicle):

A motor vehicle service is a series of maintenance procedures carried out at a set time interval or after the vehicle has travelled a certain distance. The service intervals are specified by the vehicle manufacturer in a service schedule and some modern cars display the due date for the next service electronically on the instrument panel.

The completed services are usually recorded in a service book which is rubber stamped by the service centre upon completion of each service. A complete service history usually adds to the resale value of a vehicle.

Maintenance tasks commonly carried out during a motor vehicle service include:

Change the engine oil

Replace the oil filter

Replace the air filter

Replace the fuel filter

Replace the spark plugs

Tune the engine

Check level and refill brake fluid

Check level and refill power steering fluid

Check level and refill Automatic Transmission Fluid

Grease and lubricate components

Inspect and replace the timing belt if needed

Check condition of the tires

Mechanical parts that may cause the car to cease transmission or prove unsafe for the road are also noted and advised upon.

In the United Kingdom, few parts that are not inspected on the MOT test are inspected and advised upon a Service Inspection.

These include:

Clutch

Gearbox

Car Battery

Engine components (further inspections than MOT)

