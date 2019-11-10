Mutlo is an interactive application that allows location-based mood sharing. Mutlo users can share their mood with all other users, who are around them.

Using Mutlo, people can record how they feel at any location & can express drivers for their feelings. Users may remain anonymous, if they prefer to do so.

Every Mutlo user has a coverage, which is simply the users visibility radius. The coverage moves as the user physically moves. Users can increase their coverage by using Mutlo more actively.

Mutlo shows how the user and all other users feel both on an Activity Feed list and on a map. While others feeds (All) are restricted by the users coverage, own mood history (Me) is not limited either on the map or on the list view.

Users can select from different mood options, mention the drivers for how they feel, hashtag places or share any other content. Mutlo users can select from the following mood options; pissed-off, worried, happy, bored, sorry, flirty, surprised, chilled-out.

