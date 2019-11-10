X

mutlo for Android

By TrueNord Free

Developer's Description

By TrueNord

Mutlo is an interactive application that allows location-based mood sharing. Mutlo users can share their mood with all other users, who are around them.

Using Mutlo, people can record how they feel at any location & can express drivers for their feelings. Users may remain anonymous, if they prefer to do so.

Every Mutlo user has a coverage, which is simply the users visibility radius. The coverage moves as the user physically moves. Users can increase their coverage by using Mutlo more actively.

Mutlo shows how the user and all other users feel both on an Activity Feed list and on a map. While others feeds (All) are restricted by the users coverage, own mood history (Me) is not limited either on the map or on the list view.

Users can select from different mood options, mention the drivers for how they feel, hashtag places or share any other content. Mutlo users can select from the following mood options; pissed-off, worried, happy, bored, sorry, flirty, surprised, chilled-out.

Happy Days!

TrueNord

Life is a tragedy in close-up, but a comedy in long shot

Charlie Chaplin

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.0.46

General

Release November 10, 2019
Date Added November 10, 2019
Version 0.0.46

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like, and comment on various posts and articles.
Android
Facebook

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments, and customize your photos with filter effects.
Android
Instagram

Grindr - Gay chat

Free
Find guys close to you for chatting and meeting anywhere in the world.
Android
Grindr - Gay chat

Pinterest

Free
Looking for creative ideas?
Android
Pinterest

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping