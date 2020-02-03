Musicam makes it simple to create great music videos. Simply select the songs from your music libary and you are ready to dance or lip sync to it. You can also apply filters and fasten or slow down the music.

Features:

- record videos to the music from your music library

- add amazing filters that you ca fine tune to your taste

- fast/slow recording for even more stunning videos

- portrait and landscape mode supported

- record one video in multiple segments

- define the resolution of your video

- add text and text animations on top of your video