HD music player

mp3 player! listen to music mp3 OGG, WAV, MO3, FLAC, MP4, M4A...

this is music player, audio player, voice player

it is the best music player for Android 4.0+. play your favourite mp3 songs!

music player will help you find all the music in your phone very easily.

Features:

- clean and beautiful user interface with material design, ripple effects supported.

- plays any audio file format like mp3, wav, flac, mp4,... files

- support widget on home screen for fast playing music

- change app color easily

- set time for sleeping

- advanced features such as favorites and playlists

- play music by album, artist, tracks, genres, or playlist on shuffle mode

- enjoy amazing sound quality.

- audio cutter: trim any portion of your mp3 with this music player app.

- easy to find any song by searching. Find all your music never been so easy.

- support custom Playlist

- plays mp3, mp4/m4a (incl. alac), ogg, wma*, flac, wav, ape, wv, tta, mpc, aiff (* some wma pro files may require NEON support)

- support replay, next, previous, repeat only one or repeat all

- plays songs from folders and from own library

- support dynamic queue

- lightweight and standalone

- consume less memory and battery

- support for m3u, m3u8, pls, wpl playlists

- display album art

- custom visual themes, lot of skins available on Play

- headset support, automatic Resume on headset and/or BT connection (can be disabled in settings)

- tag editor

- fast library scan

Future features:

- lyrics support, including lyrics search via musiXmatch plug-in

- play music from soundclound

- search any song from the internet

please email us if your device is not supported, we will try our best to support it.

if you love this photo love locker application, please give 5 stars to encourage developers.