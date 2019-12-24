X

mumbi plug for iOS

mumbi plug is a smart home platform, lets users flexibly control home appliances from anywhere in the world via smart phone/tablet with Wifi/3G/4G.

mumbi WiFi socket connects your home Wifi network to home appliances. Users can control them wherever and whenever via using ON/OFF, Mode, Timer and Countdown function in mumbi plug App. To control like Heater and floor lamp for automation, energy saving and security purpose.

