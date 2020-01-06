X

mrkt! for iOS

By MRKT Free

Developer's Description

By MRKT

Get anything delivered on demand from your favorite stores in 60 minutes. We go shopping instead of you from your favorite:

Supermarkets

Pharmacies

Bakeries

Butchers

Dessert Stores

Gift Stores

With mrkt, you can:

Shop from more than one store at once. Get everything delivered together.

Browse stores and products.

Save shopping lists for future use.

Easily exchange and return products.

Pay online or cash on delivery.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.1

General

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020
Version 1.3.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Emirates Loto

Free
Collect, Play, Win.
iOS
Emirates Loto

Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Free
Find Supplies & Compare Prices.
iOS
Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Fetch Rewards: Grocery Savings

Free
Turn receipts into gift cards.
iOS
Fetch Rewards: Grocery Savings

Whistle: Sell Phones & Laptops

Free
Selling App for Electronics.
iOS
Whistle: Sell Phones & Laptops

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping