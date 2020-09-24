movr is a personal training app that uses active stretches and functional exercises to improve flexibility, strength and overall fitness. Our easy-to-use, playful platform delivers 5 minute workout sessions that are tailored to your needs and abilities. movr is an easy, effective tool for helping you reach your exercise goals and improving how you feel every single day.

A personal training tool just for you:

- Assess your movement so that you know exactly where to get started

- Identify focus areas to enable positive change in as little as 5 minutes a day

- Adapt to your ability with tailored stretches and exercises to enable consistent progress

- Reduce body tension and build sustainable strength with functional exercises

- Fit into any lifestyle or schedule, so you can always bring your best to whatever you do

No matter where you're starting from or what your goals are, movr gives you a personalized path to improving how you move and feel.

- Our Movement Assessment identifies physical barriers that are limiting your progress or causing you physical discomfort, tension or pain

- Your Minis are 5-minute sessions that improve flexibility and strength where you need it most

- Builder helps you create custom workouts to help you actively stretch and build strength at a level that's right for you.

With the right exercises, for the right person, at the right time - everyone can improve the way they move and feel. Our personal training app gives you access to healthy exercises and dynamic stretches that improve flexibility and strength so you can feel good in your body every single day.