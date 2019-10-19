Moviiies App is a simple way to watch original independent movies. Our films premiered at Sundance, Cannes (Italy), San Francisco, Tribeca and Berlin film festivals. The three i's in moviiies represent the "3rd Eye" (pineal gland) in the middle of our brain.

How does Moviiies App work?

Watch movies that premiered major film festivals instantly

Browse through the moviii feed

Search for movies by category

48 hour movie rentals

Upload movies if you are a distributor or a director