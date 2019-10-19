X

moviiies - watch indie films for iOS

Developer's Description

Moviiies App is a simple way to watch original independent movies. Our films premiered at Sundance, Cannes (Italy), San Francisco, Tribeca and Berlin film festivals. The three i's in moviiies represent the "3rd Eye" (pineal gland) in the middle of our brain.

How does Moviiies App work?

Watch movies that premiered major film festivals instantly

Browse through the moviii feed

Search for movies by category

48 hour movie rentals

Upload movies if you are a distributor or a director

What's new in version 2.3

Release October 19, 2019
Date Added October 19, 2019
Version 2.3

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
