Moviiies App is a simple way to watch original independent movies. Our films premiered at Sundance, Cannes (Italy), San Francisco, Tribeca and Berlin film festivals. The three i's in moviiies represent the "3rd Eye" (pineal gland) in the middle of our brain.
How does Moviiies App work?
Watch movies that premiered major film festivals instantly
Browse through the moviii feed
Search for movies by category
48 hour movie rentals
Upload movies if you are a distributor or a director
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.