The mountNpass application is the perfect companion for your bike outings!

Whether you like road biking, mountain biking, VTC or VAE, whether you are in ride mode,

whether you are a sportsman or a traveller, you will find what you are looking for with magnificent tours in France and in the world. You will also be able to plan your own routes with ease and use the application to be guided and record your routes. Our maps provide precise information on hiking trails, cycling tracks, protected areas and all the details you need for your cycling outings.

An itinerary bookstore

Discover the popular tours in your area, the great classics, the little nuggets or still the sound advice of the community. The itineraries are detailed with descriptions, elevation profile, photos, step by step... Whatever your desires are, our filters and search engines allow you to find adequate information. The "discover" function takes you to your chosen destination by offering you the most beautiful tours, accommodation offers, events etc.

Create your own routes with our planner

Bicycle tour, mountain bike getaway or more, with our itinerary planner, explore the territory by creating your own circuits. Once on the field, thanks to the app, you can complete your exploration with text or photos to share with the community or your friends.

Switch to field discovery mode

Go on an adventure and let the app inform and guide you. Thanks to the recorder itinerary, you can create routes "on the fly" and on the way, be informed on points of interest nearby. The route recorder takes into account all details of your output: distance, duration, elevation profile.

Precise maps

With our state-of-the-art vector charts, you get razor-sharp images at all times. Our summer and winter digital maps are created from a base of OpenStreetMap. All maps can be rotated freely, allowing you to have the best possible orientation in the field.

Quick and easy synchronization

You can access your data on your computers and mobile devices. Anything that is created on one side is automatically synchronized on the other.

For more information, please contact us: service@outdooractive.com.

Do you like our new mountNpass application? Feel free to evaluate it!