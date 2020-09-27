motorcycle bike formula racing 3D real physics engine game engine.

This is a free simulator game with real motorcycle bike race and driving physics against f1 cars in 3D motorcycle bike formula racing game. you can feel the tork motorcycle.

There are many tracks and circuit maps such as airport maps , mountain maps.

you can see racing rivals names in the right race panel.

you can drive a mountain bike against formula cars in real race circuits in summit racing.

you will feel like summit racing motorcycle in this game with different camera positions.

with many race mode you can find yourself in a drag and drift racing.

you can rotate your motorcycle to see from different angle in selection menu.

*** game features

* Different Bikes to choose from and race with them against f1 cars

* Easy to learn and drive in this motorcycle bike racing 3D game.

* you can adjust rivals hardness level with ai difficulty setting

* smooth controls with device tilt movements or touch movements or automatic acceleration

* many tracks such as airport , asphalt , highway tracks.

* realistic motorbike driving and handling

* realistic full 3D hd great graphics

* realistic mountain bike physics behavior

* smooth bike controls

* different pole positions with random selection.

* replay game feature from different camera angle.

* lap and circuit best time

* amazing real f1 race graphics.

* Great race musics and you will feel yourself in a real formula race.

* you can see rivals' name during game.

* Simply move your phone left and right and try to stay in the course with your motorcycle.

* wrong way detection and indication system.

* This is totally free and 3D motorcycle bike race game.

* You can be a real motor racer with this game.

* You can improve your driving skill with this bike simulator game.

* This is a racing ultimate. You can reach to high speeds. Just stay and control your motorcycle in course.

* Don't take back your feet from gas pedal.

* you can select input control from settings screen in menu scene

* You can play many different modes such as

# Lap knockout mode

# Circuit mode

# time trial mode

# speed trap mode

# checkpoint mode

# elimination mode

# drift mode

* You can adjust your rival numbers and lap numbers.

* You can select your bike via brilliant bike selection men with customization panel.

* This game keeps best lap and circuit times.

* Great race musics and you will feel yourself in a real mountain bike race.

This game will make you feel like an air race.

* stunning 3D motorcycle bike driving race experience in professional race circuit.

* real crash and drift sound and graphics.

* you will hear your motor engine.

* you will see your motor engine trace when move right to left and left to right.

* you can see your motorcycle wheels with different camera angle when rolling

* Native language support besides english such as french , german , spanish , portuguese , arabic , thai language etc.

just wear your motorcycle helmets and race.

if you like dirt bike games you will like this game.

You will drive a road bike in this game.

This game tested on phone and tablets.