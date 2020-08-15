Join or Sign In

mosquito test sound for Android

By vv.android.development Free

Mosquito test sound application test if you can hear high frequecy sounds according to your age.

Or just scare your friends with unusual mosquito sound :-)

there are these sounds in application:

12kHz sound, you should hear it if you are under 50 years

14kHz sound, you should hear it if you are under 49 years

16kHz sound, you should hear it if you are under 30 years

18kHz sound, you should hear it if you are under 24 years

20kHz sound, you should hear it if you are under 18 years

22kHz sound, you should hear it if you are under 17 years

If you have any problem with the application so please write to: vv.android.development@gmail.com

Thanks

Enjoy app

What's new in version 1.2

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 1.5 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
