Mosquito test sound application test if you can hear high frequecy sounds according to your age.
Or just scare your friends with unusual mosquito sound :-)
there are these sounds in application:
12kHz sound, you should hear it if you are under 50 years
14kHz sound, you should hear it if you are under 49 years
16kHz sound, you should hear it if you are under 30 years
18kHz sound, you should hear it if you are under 24 years
20kHz sound, you should hear it if you are under 18 years
22kHz sound, you should hear it if you are under 17 years
If you have any problem with the application so please write to: vv.android.development@gmail.com
Thanks
Enjoy app