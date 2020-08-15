mosquito/NET is the first citizen science game by EarthGames! We're testing out strategies for how to make data collection fun and efficient.

Start by claiming a territory. Now it's your job to protect your turf! Remove any standing water and classify and remove any mosquito larvae you see. You'll need to keep checking back in every few days to keep it safe.

Why do we care about removing standing water? Because it could be a potential mosquito breeding ground. If we remove the areas for mosquitoes that carry deadly diseases then we will reduce the transmission rate of the disease.

You can submit your data to our global database, including information such as where the standing water is located, how many larvae you see, and even what breed of mosquitos are present.

This app will be continually updated as we experiment with new data collection strategies! Stay tuned for more fun features!