Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

mosquito/NET for Android

By EarthGames Free

Developer's Description

By EarthGames

mosquito/NET is the first citizen science game by EarthGames! We're testing out strategies for how to make data collection fun and efficient.

Start by claiming a territory. Now it's your job to protect your turf! Remove any standing water and classify and remove any mosquito larvae you see. You'll need to keep checking back in every few days to keep it safe.

Why do we care about removing standing water? Because it could be a potential mosquito breeding ground. If we remove the areas for mosquitoes that carry deadly diseases then we will reduce the transmission rate of the disease.

You can submit your data to our global database, including information such as where the standing water is located, how many larvae you see, and even what breed of mosquitos are present.

This app will be continually updated as we experiment with new data collection strategies! Stay tuned for more fun features!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now