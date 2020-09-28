mosque coloring game is an exciting and exciting game, you can color beautiful mosques, this game can develop children's creativity in artistry and also equipped with traditional music that is soothing, coloring this mosque has many images such as the Ka'bah, mosque nurul iman, nurul yaqin mosque, nurul huda mosque, mosque in aqso, dil harom mosque and many more.

soon the Muslims will welcome this fasting game is good for children of all ages who want to learn fasting can enjoy fasting while playing a coloring game of the mosque

Application features:

- coloring mosques (Painting mosques)

You can color the mosque with the color you choose on the part of the mosque that you touch

-Save and share pictures of mosques

after you color your mosque image you can share it or send it to your parents, siblings and friends

- picture selection

You can choose many images in this game between:

coloring beautiful mosques, coloring Muslim mosques, coloring dome mosques, coloring grand mosques, coloring nurul iman mosques, nurul huda, nurul islam, alwasi'i, wali songo mosque, sunan mosque, pesantren mosque, and so on.

happy coloring