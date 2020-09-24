moscow radio is an application that allows you to listen to all the main Russian radio stations easily.

By using this app, you can enjoy all free popular radio stations anytime, anywhere with high speed. Also, the list of radio stations is constantly updated with perfect hearing taste.

Moscow radio features and functions:

- Free but adequate functions that can satisfy the demand of listeners.

- Simple interface, easy to use and convenient even for new users

- Sleep timer function allows you to enjoy listening freely without having to wake up to turn it off

- With the share function, you can easily share this wonderful application with your friends.

- Your favorite stations can be added to Favorites, making later listening easier.

Do not hesitate to select this application, it will be the perfect application for your choice.

Note: Enjoy Moscow Radio completely free