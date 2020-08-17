Join or Sign In

moru for Android

By FURYU Pictlink Free

Developer's Description

By FURYU Pictlink

Developed by Furyu, makers of puri! A high res camera app that makes it easier than ever to glam up

With this camera app developed by Furyu, proud holders of no.1 share in the puri market , you can add instant glam to your photos, anytime, anywhere. As surveyed by Furyu in March, 2018

moru features

Using puri technology, your photos will have natural flair and delicacy

Just the good stuff! 5 varieties of carefully selected filters

Select the level of glam that is right for you with customized retouch tools!

A simple, stylish design focused on ease of use

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.2

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 1.5.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

