Developed by Furyu, makers of puri! A high res camera app that makes it easier than ever to glam up
With this camera app developed by Furyu, proud holders of no.1 share in the puri market , you can add instant glam to your photos, anytime, anywhere. As surveyed by Furyu in March, 2018
moru features
Using puri technology, your photos will have natural flair and delicacy
Just the good stuff! 5 varieties of carefully selected filters
Select the level of glam that is right for you with customized retouch tools!
A simple, stylish design focused on ease of use