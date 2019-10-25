moovel is the app that makes getting around the city as easy as 1-2-3. With moovel you hold a travel companion that gives you all the information you need in the palm of your hand. The app provides clear, accurate data for public transit, including bus, train, subway, light rail, streetcar, and more. Need to know if your streetcar is running late? moovel has the answer - using realtime data and showing live departures. Reading a book while on the bus? No worries, moovel will let you know when to get off the bus.

moovel also helps you quickly find the best way of getting to your destination from your current location. Youll see your estimated time of arrival (ETA) at your destination and detailed directions on how to catch your ride.

It gets even better: Weve partnered with Uber to show you car arrival times right alongside transit so you can make smarter decisions about your commute.

KEY FEATURES

- ARRIVAL DATA: Clear information about next transit arrival times

- TRIP PLANNING: Search functionality when you dont know which route to choose

- REAL-TIME: Real-time transit data, where available

- AROUND ME: View of all the stops and routes close to your current location

- FAVORITES: Quick access to your favorite destinations and transit lines

- DEPARTURE MONITOR: Set a departure monitor for a specific line on a specific stop; youll be notified when vehicles arrive

SUPPORTED CITIES

- Austin

- Amsterdam

- Boston

- Helsinki, Tampere, Turku, Oulu

- Kiev

- Lviv

- Madrid

- Oslo

- Portland

- Seattle

- Sydney

- Vienna (new!)

Want moovel in your city? Please contact us from inside the app.