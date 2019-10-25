X

moovel for Android

By moovel North America Free

Developer's Description

By moovel North America

moovel is the app that makes getting around the city as easy as 1-2-3. With moovel you hold a travel companion that gives you all the information you need in the palm of your hand. The app provides clear, accurate data for public transit, including bus, train, subway, light rail, streetcar, and more. Need to know if your streetcar is running late? moovel has the answer - using realtime data and showing live departures. Reading a book while on the bus? No worries, moovel will let you know when to get off the bus.

moovel also helps you quickly find the best way of getting to your destination from your current location. Youll see your estimated time of arrival (ETA) at your destination and detailed directions on how to catch your ride.

It gets even better: Weve partnered with Uber to show you car arrival times right alongside transit so you can make smarter decisions about your commute.

KEY FEATURES

- ARRIVAL DATA: Clear information about next transit arrival times

- TRIP PLANNING: Search functionality when you dont know which route to choose

- REAL-TIME: Real-time transit data, where available

- AROUND ME: View of all the stops and routes close to your current location

- FAVORITES: Quick access to your favorite destinations and transit lines

- DEPARTURE MONITOR: Set a departure monitor for a specific line on a specific stop; youll be notified when vehicles arrive

SUPPORTED CITIES

- Austin

- Amsterdam

- Boston

- Helsinki, Tampere, Turku, Oulu

- Kiev

- Lviv

- Madrid

- Oslo

- Portland

- Seattle

- Sydney

- Vienna (new!)

Want moovel in your city? Please contact us from inside the app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7.8

General

Release October 25, 2019
Date Added October 25, 2019
Version 1.7.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MapFactor GPS Navigation Maps

Free
Find your way to your destination with turn-by-turn GPS navigation.
Android
MapFactor GPS Navigation Maps

Waze - GPS, Maps, Traffic Alerts & Live Navigation

Free
Join forces with other drivers nearby to outsmart traffic.
Android
Waze - GPS, Maps, Traffic Alerts & Live Navigation

Uber

Free
Uber is a ridesharing app for fast, reliable rides in minutes--day or night.
Android
Uber

Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Free
Plan your transit via subway and bus in NYC, DC, SF, LA, Toronto.
Android
Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping