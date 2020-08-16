Please note:moodunits have been designed as a set of instrument and effect Audio Units. You need to load moodunits into any AUv3 compatible host application running on iPad or iPhone, such as GarageBand or AUM. The moodunits app is not a standalone instrument.

Waverley is the principal instrument in the moodunits collection. Its sample-based, but it isnt a fully-fledged sampling app that allows you to load and edit your own samples. There are already great apps out there that allow you to do that.

Waverley in moodunits is pre-loaded with 50 factory sounds, that can be tweaked to taste via parameters that will hopefully be familiar to most of you. However, dont worry if some parameter names look technical or scary - just experiment! You cant really break Waverley or make bad sounds with it.

Probably the most popular type of sounds used in iOS music making come from analog synthesisers. Sometimes these sounds are generated by modelling but in Waverleys case, they come from samples of real analog gear. On the one hand, its really easy to mathematically generate a perfect saw wave, but sometimes the problem is that it sounds perfect. Analog synthesisers tend to produce less than perfect waveforms, and its generally agreed thats a big part of what makes them sound good.

By using samples, Waverley instruments capture some of the magic of the real gear, without having to use CPU-intensive modelling techniques. This means you can run more instances of Waverley in your host as not only is Waverley light on CPU, its very efficient with memory too. As well as basic analog sounds such as saw and square wave, Waverley also has sounds with effects already applied using top-end boutique signal processors, so you might be able to find a big pad sound in Waverley that you can use in a project, without having to run a bigger / more demanding instrument going through a bunch of other effects AUs.

Another usage scenario for Waverley is if youre just sketching out an idea, perhaps on a less-capable device like your iPhone while youre on the move. Maybe the instrument you really want to use only runs on iPad, but theres a Waverley sound that gets you pretty close and you dont run the risk of getting distracted with dozens of parameters or a complex UI.

moodunits also comes with some basic effects, allowing you to create a great sounding musical project using just moodunits and your favourite AU host. In keeping with the moodunits design principal, the effects are light on CPU and expose a few essential parameters. They're probably not going to replace your favourite bells and whistles mega reverb or delay, but their simplicity might come as a refreshing change. Currently these effects include a delay, reverb, filter and EQ.

The moodunits app is not a standalone instrument, but can be used to access a detailed PDF user guide. Once you run the app, your moodunits are registered on your device and are ready to be used for music projects in your AU host of choice. For instructions on how to use Audio Units, please refer to relevant documentation for your host, e.g. GarageBand or AUM, etc.