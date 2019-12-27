"Part instrument, part interactive ambience, part subtly-changing New Age album, moodscaper's autoplay button is a wonderful introduction to its charms. With a single touch, it generates a musical artwork that's different every time."
"A worthy and lush-sounding musical companion."
Sound On Sound Magazine - Aug 2016
Moodscaper is a generative music app and a great personal companion for studying, providing non-intrusive headphone music at work, relaxing, meditating and even sleeping. Just launch the app, tap automatic play, and moodscaper will produce melodic, atmospheric and evocative ambient music in a light, dark, space, "happy" or sad mood.
Moodscaper is also an easy to use instrument for creating epic-sounding pads and effects as part of a larger iPad-based music-making setup. You can even create your own custom instrument by loading your own samples, and taking advantage of moodscaper's generative engine.
Main features:
Unique generative atmospheric sample-based instrument
Simple user interface
Sleep timer
Five scale-based moods
Variable dynamics - from mellow and sparse to full-on drama!
Four loopers with optional sync
Provides tasteful auto-accompaniment to your playing in realtime or in loops
Hints displayed on keys that should sound good with root notes or chords
Samples are randomly stacked for a bigger sound with more variation
Effects section with filter, dual-delay and reverb
Effects tweaks can be recorded in loopers
Additional 20 key instrument for each mood
Add your own samples and create your own mood-based instrument
Additional instruments available as free downloads at moodscaper.com
IAA support (as a generator) with no special setup required
For more information, a downloadable manual, demos and support, please visit www.moodscaper.com
Thanks and happy moodscaping!
