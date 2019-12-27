X

moodscaper for iOS

By Rob Jackson $3.99

Developer's Description

By Rob Jackson

"Part instrument, part interactive ambience, part subtly-changing New Age album, moodscaper's autoplay button is a wonderful introduction to its charms. With a single touch, it generates a musical artwork that's different every time."

"A worthy and lush-sounding musical companion."

Sound On Sound Magazine - Aug 2016

Moodscaper is a generative music app and a great personal companion for studying, providing non-intrusive headphone music at work, relaxing, meditating and even sleeping. Just launch the app, tap automatic play, and moodscaper will produce melodic, atmospheric and evocative ambient music in a light, dark, space, "happy" or sad mood.

Moodscaper is also an easy to use instrument for creating epic-sounding pads and effects as part of a larger iPad-based music-making setup. You can even create your own custom instrument by loading your own samples, and taking advantage of moodscaper's generative engine.

Main features:

Unique generative atmospheric sample-based instrument

Simple user interface

Sleep timer

Five scale-based moods

Variable dynamics - from mellow and sparse to full-on drama!

Four loopers with optional sync

Provides tasteful auto-accompaniment to your playing in realtime or in loops

Hints displayed on keys that should sound good with root notes or chords

Samples are randomly stacked for a bigger sound with more variation

Effects section with filter, dual-delay and reverb

Effects tweaks can be recorded in loopers

Additional 20 key instrument for each mood

Add your own samples and create your own mood-based instrument

Additional instruments available as free downloads at moodscaper.com

IAA support (as a generator) with no special setup required

For more information, a downloadable manual, demos and support, please visit www.moodscaper.com

Thanks and happy moodscaping!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.4

General

Release December 27, 2019
Date Added December 27, 2019
Version 2.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

