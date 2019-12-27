"Part instrument, part interactive ambience, part subtly-changing New Age album, moodscaper's autoplay button is a wonderful introduction to its charms. With a single touch, it generates a musical artwork that's different every time."

"A worthy and lush-sounding musical companion."

Sound On Sound Magazine - Aug 2016

Moodscaper is a generative music app and a great personal companion for studying, providing non-intrusive headphone music at work, relaxing, meditating and even sleeping. Just launch the app, tap automatic play, and moodscaper will produce melodic, atmospheric and evocative ambient music in a light, dark, space, "happy" or sad mood.

Moodscaper is also an easy to use instrument for creating epic-sounding pads and effects as part of a larger iPad-based music-making setup. You can even create your own custom instrument by loading your own samples, and taking advantage of moodscaper's generative engine.

Main features:

Unique generative atmospheric sample-based instrument

Simple user interface

Sleep timer

Five scale-based moods

Variable dynamics - from mellow and sparse to full-on drama!

Four loopers with optional sync

Provides tasteful auto-accompaniment to your playing in realtime or in loops

Hints displayed on keys that should sound good with root notes or chords

Samples are randomly stacked for a bigger sound with more variation

Effects section with filter, dual-delay and reverb

Effects tweaks can be recorded in loopers

Additional 20 key instrument for each mood

Add your own samples and create your own mood-based instrument

Additional instruments available as free downloads at moodscaper.com

IAA support (as a generator) with no special setup required

For more information, a downloadable manual, demos and support, please visit www.moodscaper.com

Thanks and happy moodscaping!