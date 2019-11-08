mood - A personal interpretation of the legendary Analog Synthesizer by Eugenio Giordani

Jordan Rudess says:

The Mood synth has immense sonic ability.

It has captivated my imagination and sense of discovery.

In usual apeSoft form, it also has all the features that one expects in a top notch IOS instrument app.

Features:

Audiounit v3

Audiobus and Inter-App Audio Sender/Filter

Audiobus 3 MIDI support

Share Presets and Samples between App and AUv3

iOS Universal

3 Oscillators

Noise Generator with own envelope

Sample WARP

FM Module

Input Source Processing

VCF Filter Ladder 24db per octave

ADSR VCA

Mono or 16 voices Polyphonic

Keyboard Tracking and Control

Keyboard Ribbon Style

XLFO 7 shapes + Sequencer

Classical/Vintage Reverberator

Stereo Delay

Ring Modulator

Distort Output

Full Parameters MIDI/LFO/Accelerometer mapping

Presets Interpolation Pad

MIDI Clock and Ableton Link

Record to .wav file

AudioCopy/Audioshare/Open In... etc...