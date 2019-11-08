mood - A personal interpretation of the legendary Analog Synthesizer by Eugenio Giordani
Jordan Rudess says:
The Mood synth has immense sonic ability.
It has captivated my imagination and sense of discovery.
In usual apeSoft form, it also has all the features that one expects in a top notch IOS instrument app.
Features:
Audiounit v3
Audiobus and Inter-App Audio Sender/Filter
Audiobus 3 MIDI support
Share Presets and Samples between App and AUv3
iOS Universal
3 Oscillators
Noise Generator with own envelope
Sample WARP
FM Module
Input Source Processing
VCF Filter Ladder 24db per octave
ADSR VCA
Mono or 16 voices Polyphonic
Keyboard Tracking and Control
Keyboard Ribbon Style
XLFO 7 shapes + Sequencer
Classical/Vintage Reverberator
Stereo Delay
Ring Modulator
Distort Output
Full Parameters MIDI/LFO/Accelerometer mapping
Presets Interpolation Pad
MIDI Clock and Ableton Link
Record to .wav file
AudioCopy/Audioshare/Open In... etc...
