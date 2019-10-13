monthly 3 is the NEW version of monthly - #1 best selling Finance app in over 20 top countries

"quick and easy" - AppAdvice

"does its one job incredibly well" - MacStories

NEW FEATURES:

1. TODAY MARKER - if don't cross the line, you'll never overspend - IT'S THAT SIMPLE

2. GPS YOUR EXPENSES - pin your expenses to places so that at the end of the month you know exactly where you've spent every penny

3. BEAUTIFUL STATS - you'll understand your finances at a glance - where your money goes, how well you did vs. what you planned (GOOD-JOB SAVINGS) and so much more interesting data about your money-habits

4. DECIMALS - the users of monthly 2 will know what we're talking about - we've finally found a way to make it perfectly simple ;)

5. AUTO DATA MIGRATION - if you currently use monthly 2, your data will be automatically converted to monthly 3 so you can seamlessly continue from where you left off

THINGS THAT DIDN'T CHANGE:

There is a whole money-saving method behind monthly 3. It goes like this:

IMPROVISING - NO. PLANNING - BRAVO!

At the beginning of the month enter all your income and planned expenses. The income - expenses = how much you transfer to your Savings Account. Transfer this money to you future self and meet in a month. She will have the money.

SEE HOW YOU'RE DOING

As the month progresses, you'll see how much of your planned budget you've already spent. You won't have to compare numbers, though, we've designed it as a simple progress bar. Just make sure the progress bar doesn't pass the Today Marker. See? Your budget is doing great!

ENJOY SPENDING MONEY!

If you have a monthly budget, you know exactly how much you have to spend on what. That means you won't regret buying that awesome thing. It was in the budget. While enjoying, you won't overspend. Well, the first month you might overspend. Just make sure you adjust your budget for the next month!

No, wait, your budget will adjust automatically. We thought of it.

GET monthly 3

P.S. If you have any questions, feature requests or good ol' love - hmu at hi@budgetmonthly.com