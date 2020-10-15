Holaaa Hellooo..

Welcome to Monster Neverland The Paradise all monsters called home.

Its time to test your hunting skills in Monster Neverland. Moving Monsters come in all shapes and size and they are all waiting for you!

It might look easy to shoot these monsters, but they are quick-witted and will always challenge your skills. Spend your time hunting in Monster Neverland, and explore the cool stuff in the home of monsters.

We warned you! Its not as easy as it looks but dont give up and you will fall in love with the monsters and find yourself living in Monster Neverland!

Quick! Dont let the monsters get away!

Game Features

Choose to play in Easy or Hard mode

Cool Power-ups to help you hunt more

Monster Keeper stay away from them!

Enjoy awesome graphics and character animation.

Download Monster Neverland today - Happy Monster Hunting!