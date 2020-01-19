X

monday.com for iOS

By dapulse Free

Developer's Description

By dapulse

Make monday.com your central work hub and

join 70,000+ teams who get more done, together!

No. 1 Productivity App (2019 Webby Award Winner)

With thousands of customers... its becoming a major player in the collaboration and project management space.

- PC Mag

monday.com is a great addition and a direct extension of our team today. The mobile app is also really excellent.

- Tina S. (verified review from G2)

Why choose monday.com:

Teamwork Game Changers

Keep everyone in the loop with real-time updates

Contact the right people (call or @mention)

See how your work fits into the big picture

Sync with your favorite tools

Quick setup & adoption

Manage for Success

Know where things stand at a glance

Track time and progress

Visually analyze your data with multiple views

Assign owners with ease

See whos working on what

Productivity Hacks

Prioritize with custom notifications

Automate repetitive work

Access your work anytime, anywhere

Get a head start with pre-made templates

Sync data in real time

Invite teammates to view your progress

So Customizable

Pick a template & edit any section

Add everything that needs to get done

Organize it (drag & drop) and get started

Its that easy!

Questions? Were here to help!

Access customer support 24/7

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.47

General

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 3.47

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft To Do

Free
Microsoft To-Do is a simple and intelligent to-do list that makes it easy to plan your day.
iOS
Microsoft To Do

Launch Center Pro

$4.99
Launch applications or perform actions to increase your productivity.
iOS
Launch Center Pro

Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

Free
Online last seen analytics.
iOS
Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

ES File Explorer

Free
File manage.
iOS
ES File Explorer

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping