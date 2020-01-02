this app will allow you to receive a call from your favorite scary character : momo.

after opening the app you can choose video to play in case of a video call and choose the audio in case of a voice call from momo.

after doing this you can just schedule the call after a time of your choosing.

you can also chat with momo.

the app is designed to be as realistic as possible to help you pull-off a believable prank.

So enjoy the app and give your friends and family a good scare.

Disclaimer:

This app is not official and have nothing to do with the original character mentioned throughout the app.