this app will allow you to receive a call from your favorite scary character : momo.
after opening the app you can choose video to play in case of a video call and choose the audio in case of a voice call from momo.
after doing this you can just schedule the call after a time of your choosing.
you can also chat with momo.
the app is designed to be as realistic as possible to help you pull-off a believable prank.
So enjoy the app and give your friends and family a good scare.
Disclaimer:
This app is not official and have nothing to do with the original character mentioned throughout the app.
