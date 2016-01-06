X

mokatebeh for iOS

By Nagavarman Sakthivel Free

Developer's Description

By Nagavarman Sakthivel
The mokatebeh app lets you audio, video and text chat while you are on the move! Make sure your users stay glued to your site, no matter where they are! Launch chatrooms and one-on-one chats from anywhere. With this beautifully designed app, your users will not miss another conversation or another smile. Our key features include: - Voice & Video Calling for one-on-one! - Text chat for both chatrooms and one-on-one - Photo & Video Sharing - Smileys and Emoji Keyboard Support - Invite Phone Contacts via SMS - Possibility to import Excel files on the mobile number with mokatebeh

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release June 18, 2016
Date Added January 6, 2016
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your iPhone.
iOS
WhatsApp Messenger

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like and comment on various posts and articles.
iOS
Facebook

Messenger

Free
Connect with people internationally, send text messages, share photos, or start a video chat.
iOS
Messenger

Telegram Messenger

Free
Use a messaging app with a focus on speed and security.
iOS
Telegram Messenger

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping