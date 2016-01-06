The mokatebeh app lets you audio, video and text chat while you are on the move! Make sure your users stay glued to your site, no matter where they are! Launch chatrooms and one-on-one chats from anywhere. With this beautifully designed app, your users will not miss another conversation or another smile. Our key features include: - Voice & Video Calling for one-on-one! - Text chat for both chatrooms and one-on-one - Photo & Video Sharing - Smileys and Emoji Keyboard Support - Invite Phone Contacts via SMS - Possibility to import Excel files on the mobile number with mokatebeh