one of the easiest ways to warm the room is to use decorative pillows. Even the most formal room will be transformed comfortable with scattered cushions on the seats or floor. Decorative pillows are available in various shapes (square, round, triangular, liver) and size. Commercially available pillowcase various motifs.

before warm up the room with decorative pillows, you should consider several things. stuffing there are cheap and expensive. Choose according to your ability. Stuffing too cheap certainly easily damaged because of poor quality. check carefully the washing instructions are tucked away on the edge of the pillow. Try to find the contents of pillows can be washed by hand or washing machine. Stuffing twice a year should be washed to remove dirt. If not, can asthma attacks and skin rashes.

note also the material pillowcases. Silk or satin is beautiful, but expensive. You difficult to sit on cushions with gloves of silk because it is very slippery. The pillow case can only be hand washed and easily dislodged. do not place outdoors or a family room which is widely used for family get-togethers. Certainly it will come off in a short time.

to give you an idea, this time the trick Dekor lower number of photographs showing the warmth of the room with the presence of decorative pillows.