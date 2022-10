Inspired by Kachna Baraniewicz and developed with Lukasz, mo' is a social media tool for communicating emotions, exchanging associations and playing with multiple meanings of words. Word by word you will be creating sentences with your friends or mo'strangers. The meaning of a sentence will evolve with each word added. While creating the sentence you can also chat about the experience (check out the chat icon in the top right corner).You can mo' in any language! Let's spread mo'!