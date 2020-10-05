Required: https://github.com/mitmproxy/mitmproxy installed on your desktop

- Intercept HTTP & HTTPS requests and responses and modify them on the fly

- Save complete HTTP conversations for later replay and analysis

- Replay the client-side of an HTTP conversations

- Replay HTTP responses of a previously recorded server

- Reverse proxy mode to forward traffic to a specified server

- Transparent proxy mode on macOS and Linux

- Make scripted changes to HTTP traffic using Python

- SSL/TLS certificates for interception are generated on the fly

- And much, much more