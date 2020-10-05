Sign in to add and modify your software
Required: https://github.com/mitmproxy/mitmproxy installed on your desktop
- Intercept HTTP & HTTPS requests and responses and modify them on the fly
- Save complete HTTP conversations for later replay and analysis
- Replay the client-side of an HTTP conversations
- Replay HTTP responses of a previously recorded server
- Reverse proxy mode to forward traffic to a specified server
- Transparent proxy mode on macOS and Linux
- Make scripted changes to HTTP traffic using Python
- SSL/TLS certificates for interception are generated on the fly
- And much, much more