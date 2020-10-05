Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

mitmproxy client - Intercept HTTP & HTTPS for Android

By TxthinkingCom $4.99

Developer's Description

By TxthinkingCom

Required: https://github.com/mitmproxy/mitmproxy installed on your desktop

- Intercept HTTP & HTTPS requests and responses and modify them on the fly

- Save complete HTTP conversations for later replay and analysis

- Replay the client-side of an HTTP conversations

- Replay HTTP responses of a previously recorded server

- Reverse proxy mode to forward traffic to a specified server

- Transparent proxy mode on macOS and Linux

- Make scripted changes to HTTP traffic using Python

- SSL/TLS certificates for interception are generated on the fly

- And much, much more

Full Specifications

What's new in version 00000000

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 00000000

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 8.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now