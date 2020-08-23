This is an open-source project for mitbbs reader on Android. You might contribute to the joint efforts by visiting our website.

http://code.google.com/p/mitbbs-android/

Read the most popular Chinese bbs website in America. Unleash comprehensive viewing experience on bbs based mit bbs (unknown space).

* Fix bug on Google G1 device

* Support Android 1.6 and above

* Intuitive navigation through mitbbs.com

* Lightening fast loading speed

* Seamless integration with android platform