This is an open-source project for mitbbs reader on Android. You might contribute to the joint efforts by visiting our website.
http://code.google.com/p/mitbbs-android/
Read the most popular Chinese bbs website in America. Unleash comprehensive viewing experience on bbs based mit bbs (unknown space).
* Fix bug on Google G1 device
* Support Android 1.6 and above
* Intuitive navigation through mitbbs.com
* Lightening fast loading speed
* Seamless integration with android platform