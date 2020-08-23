Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

mitbbs for Android

By Nan & Wang Free

Developer's Description

By Nan & Wang

This is an open-source project for mitbbs reader on Android. You might contribute to the joint efforts by visiting our website.

http://code.google.com/p/mitbbs-android/

Read the most popular Chinese bbs website in America. Unleash comprehensive viewing experience on bbs based mit bbs (unknown space).

* Fix bug on Google G1 device

* Support Android 1.6 and above

* Intuitive navigation through mitbbs.com

* Lightening fast loading speed

* Seamless integration with android platform

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release August 23, 2020
Date Added August 23, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 1.6 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like, and comment on various posts and articles.
Android
Facebook

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments, and customize your photos with filter effects.
Android
Instagram

Grindr - Gay chat

Free
Find guys close to you for chatting and meeting anywhere in the world.
Android
Grindr - Gay chat

Pinterest

Free
Looking for creative ideas?
Android
Pinterest

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now