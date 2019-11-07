Do you want to spend less time in meetings?

Then "Minutes in Minutes" is the app for you. It helps you to have shorter and more productive meetings and you can make and send the minutes of the meeting in a snap. "Minutes in Minutes" provides full editing capabilities for minutes of the meeting, agenda items, to-do list, attendance, and reminders. You can also send e-mails for a meeting directly from your device.

All this on and from a convenient device such as your iPhone or iPad, using the display keypad or a Bluetooth wireless keyboard.

BEFORE OR DURING THE MEETING

- Import appointments from your iOS calendar, copy or create new meeting minutes

- Create minutes for follow-up sessions. Open actions and agenda items are taken over.

- Make a meeting agenda and send it by e-mail.

- Add participants from your address book.

- Define if attendees are present or absent.

- Add to-do items, decisions and information with images from a flipchart or whiteboard

- Assign tasks to the various participants.

- Save the minutes of the meeting

AFTER THE MEETING

- Complete the minutes of the meeting.

- Send the minutes of the meeting by e-mail (as a Word file or PDF attachment).

THAT'S NOT ALL

There is so much more to come...