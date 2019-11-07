X

minutes in minutes - meeting for iOS

By Patrick Schibli $2.99

Developer's Description

By Patrick Schibli

Do you want to spend less time in meetings?

Then "Minutes in Minutes" is the app for you. It helps you to have shorter and more productive meetings and you can make and send the minutes of the meeting in a snap. "Minutes in Minutes" provides full editing capabilities for minutes of the meeting, agenda items, to-do list, attendance, and reminders. You can also send e-mails for a meeting directly from your device.

All this on and from a convenient device such as your iPhone or iPad, using the display keypad or a Bluetooth wireless keyboard.

BEFORE OR DURING THE MEETING

- Import appointments from your iOS calendar, copy or create new meeting minutes

- Create minutes for follow-up sessions. Open actions and agenda items are taken over.

- Make a meeting agenda and send it by e-mail.

- Add participants from your address book.

- Define if attendees are present or absent.

- Add to-do items, decisions and information with images from a flipchart or whiteboard

- Assign tasks to the various participants.

- Save the minutes of the meeting

AFTER THE MEETING

- Complete the minutes of the meeting.

- Send the minutes of the meeting by e-mail (as a Word file or PDF attachment).

THAT'S NOT ALL

There is so much more to come...

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7.9

General

Release November 7, 2019
Date Added November 7, 2019
Version 1.7.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft To Do

Free
Microsoft To-Do is a simple and intelligent to-do list that makes it easy to plan your day.
iOS
Microsoft To Do

Launch Center Pro

$4.99
Launch applications or perform actions to increase your productivity.
iOS
Launch Center Pro

Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

Free
Online last seen analytics.
iOS
Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

ES File Explorer

Free
File manage.
iOS
ES File Explorer

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping