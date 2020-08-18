Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

minisnake.io for Android

By CoolApps Entertainment Free

Developer's Description

By CoolApps Entertainment

Start the game with a mini snake, slithering around to eat the foods to become the giant and longest snake in this nebulous galaxy. Avoid colliding the wall and other greedy snakes to survive as long as possible. Swap and drag anywhere in the gameplay screen to control your snake slithering and there's a button to boost your movement.

There's are 2 different modes of this game, "Classic" and "Time Mode". Classic Mode let you play infinitely as far as you can survive while in the opposite, Time Mode only grants a 2-minute game where the longest player will be the winner in the end of 2 minute. Time Mode will be released in the next version.

Designed for local multiplayer, minisnake.io of slither let you enjoy the game with your close friends instead of only unknown online friends. However, it will be released in version 1.2. We welcome any comments and review to help us improve the game. Download and play slithering mini snake.io game now!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.13

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.13

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 3.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PUBG MOBILE - 2nd Anniversary

Free
Parachute onto a remote 8x8 km island for a winner-takes-all showdown.
Android
PUBG MOBILE - 2nd Anniversary

Fortnite

Free
Build, arm yourself, and survive the epic Battle Royale.
Android
Fortnite

Temple Run 2

Free
Navigate perilous cliffs, zip lines, mines, and forests as you try to escape with the cursed idol.
Android
Temple Run 2

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

$6.99
Save your family and take control of the streets.
Android
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now