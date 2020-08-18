Start the game with a mini snake, slithering around to eat the foods to become the giant and longest snake in this nebulous galaxy. Avoid colliding the wall and other greedy snakes to survive as long as possible. Swap and drag anywhere in the gameplay screen to control your snake slithering and there's a button to boost your movement.

There's are 2 different modes of this game, "Classic" and "Time Mode". Classic Mode let you play infinitely as far as you can survive while in the opposite, Time Mode only grants a 2-minute game where the longest player will be the winner in the end of 2 minute. Time Mode will be released in the next version.

Designed for local multiplayer, minisnake.io of slither let you enjoy the game with your close friends instead of only unknown online friends. However, it will be released in version 1.2. We welcome any comments and review to help us improve the game. Download and play slithering mini snake.io game now!