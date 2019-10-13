Play the new street soccer 2017 game for free and choose the team you like the most, and beat the team you heat the most :) on the street.

How to play :

- Use the pass slide and shoot buttons to pass and shoot the ball and make amazing Goals like Neymar and Messi did on the real world

- Make good and cool jungle

- Use the joystick to manipulate the team player

- Make sure your stamina do not go down, your player will be very slow

Please rate and review our street soccer game it will help us so we can ameliorate it, and you can get the best gaming experience with us

Have Fun!