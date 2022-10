milzi is an image polling app that enables users to upload images along with any yes/no question. When in doubt, ask on milzi!Buying a new outfit? New profile picture? Posting a new picture to Instagram? You can now get the opinion of everyone not just friends.milzi is fast, straightforward and gets the job done. You post one picture and people vote YES or NO. Life is too short, so don't waste it being indecisive!Thanks for flying milzi.