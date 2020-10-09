Join or Sign In

milanuncios.bo for Android

By Anuncios Bolivia Free

Developer's Description

By Anuncios Bolivia

What things can you do if you download this app?

- Sell: Publishes Free Ads anywhere and whenever you want.

- Buy: you never know when the great opportunities appear! With this app you can buy what interests you about where you are because we use geolocation.

- Chat: Chat Online operations with vendors

- Manage and edit your ads whenever you think necessary.

- Report those ads that you think are incorrect.

exclusive application for Bolivia

We work every day to improve and offer good service, so if you have any suggestions (or doubt), please send it to milanuncios.bo@gmail.com! Thank you!

What's new in version 2.11

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 2.11

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
